icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Dec, 2023 14:20
HomeWorld News

Former US ambassador accused of being Cuban spy – AP

Diplomat Manuel Rocha has been accused of failing to register as an agent of a foreign government
Former US ambassador accused of being Cuban spy – AP
People protest in support of continued anti-government protests in Cuba on Pennsylvania Avenue outside of the White House on July 25, 2021 in Washington, DC © Getty Images / Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A former US diplomat who previously served as Washington’s ambassador to Bolivia has been arrested on suspicion of secretly working on behalf of the Cuban government, the Associated Press has reported.

Manuel Rocha, 73, was detained in Miami on Friday, the AP reported on Sunday, as part of a long-running FBI counterintelligence operation. Further information on the charges against Rocha are expected to become known at a public court appearance on Monday, the news agency said, citing information provided by two anonymous sources with knowledge of the case.

The report added that the Justice Department charges against Rocha state that he worked to promote the interests of the Cuban government. Federal law requires anyone working on behalf of a foreign power from within the US government infrastructure to register with the Justice Department under the terms of Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Justice Department, which has in recent years attempted to crack down on illegal foreign lobbying in Washington, declined to comment when contacted by the AP. Rocha, nor anyone representing him, have so far commented on the charges against him.

UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba
Read more
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba

The US has for decades had strained diplomatic relations with Cuba and maintains a commercial, economic and financial embargo on Havana that makes it illegal for US corporations to do business with the country.

Peter Strzok, former deputy assistant director of the FBI counterintelligence division, said in a post to social media following news of the arrest that, “From Rocha to the Cuban 5 to Kendall and Gwendolyn Myers to Ana Montes, to a remarkable run of success in running double agents, the Cuban Intelligence services are very, very good.”

The Colombian-born and Ivy League-educated Rocha is a more than two-decade veteran of the United States’ foreign services, with much of his work having been focused on Latin America. In 1997, he was appointed as Washington's top diplomat in Argentina before a 2000 appointment as US Ambassador to Bolivia.

He later drew scorn in the South American country in 2002, when he intervened in Bolivia’s presidential race, warning that the US may cut off aid to the economically poor country if former coca grower Evo Morales was elected.

Rocha’s comments, which were seen by Bolivians as an attempt to further enshrine US interests in the region, largely backfired and bolstered support for Morales. Rocha’s successor was expelled three years later after Morales gained power, accusing the US envoy of seeking to incite a “civil war.”

Top stories

RT Features

At Cold War's height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies
At Cold War's height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies FEATURE
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

At Cold War's height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies
At Cold War's height, this Russian admiral helped India create a fleet capable of countering the US and its allies FEATURE
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Kissinger's legacy
0:00
25:54
Laos: Legacy of cluster bombs
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies