UEFA draw disrupted by ‘pornographic’ noises (VIDEO)

An internet prankster later took credit for the x-rated interruption

Friday’s Euro 2024 draw in Germany was temporarily disrupted by what appeared to be graphic sounds of a sexual nature in what was the latest live event to have been disrupted by a pornographic prankster.

The interruption, which saw loud sounds of female moaning echo through the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, was clearly heard on the broadcast for the UEFA event to determine the group stages for next summer’s European Championships.

The noise was first heard as Switzerland was drawn into Group A alongside Scotland, Hungary, and host nation Germany, prompting an interjection from UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti, who presided over the draw.

“There is some noise here… that has now stopped,” the UEFA official said as the sounds appeared to diminish while bemused attendees looked on. “No noise anymore.” However, the disruption swiftly returned while Group B was being drawn and remained sporadically present until the conclusion of the draw.

“I heard something, and putting two and two together, I’m assuming there was some sort of prank going on, but I couldn’t really make out what it was,” England manager Gareth Southgate said, according to the Independent late on Friday.

Did I do hood boules? pic.twitter.com/li1noifhlK — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) December 2, 2023

Social media personality Daniel Jarvis, known online as ‘Jarvo69,’ quickly took credit for the prank, saying on a livestream video soon after: “We done it, we got in there. Sex noises at the Euro 2024 draw. Love you guys.” Jarvis also shared a clip of him making a call to activate the ringtone of a phone apparently hidden on the set, leading to the graphic noises being played in the concert hall.

A subsequent clip posted by Jarvis to the X social network (formerly Twitter) appeared to show him present at the rehearsal for Saturday’s draw. Jarvis had previously been barred from attending any sporting events in England or Wales after an incident in 2021 in which he invaded the field and accosted a player.

Jarvis had previously taken credit for a similar prank during the BBC’s live coverage of an FA Cup fixture between Wolves and Liverpool in January, where graphic noises were played as host Gary Lineker discussed the match with analysts Paul Ince and Danny Murphy. Lineker initially attempted to ignore the sounds before acknowledging them live on air.

“Will you stop making those noises, Danny,” Lineker asked, prompting Murphy to insist he wasn’t responsible. The BBC later apologized to viewers.

UEFA has said it is investigating Saturday’s incident.