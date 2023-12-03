icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Dec, 2023 10:16
HomeWorld News

Pentagon chief warns Israel of ‘strategic defeat’

The IDF will only prevail in urban warfare against Hamas if it protects civilians in Gaza, Lloyd Austin says
Pentagon chief warns Israel of ‘strategic defeat’
Mourners recite a prayer over the bodies of victims killed Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. ©  AFP / Mahmud Hams

Israel’s victory over Hamas will become a “strategic defeat” if the country doesn’t prevent civilian casualties during its military operation in Gaza, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said.

Washington “will continue to press Israel to protect civilians and to ensure the robust flow of humanitarian aid” into Gaza, Austin vowed on Saturday, in a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum at Simi Valley, California.

“The center of gravity is the civilian population and if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat,” the Pentagon chief said, implying that indiscriminate attacks on Gaza by Israel could prompt even more Palestinians to join the ranks of the Hamas armed group.

“It would compound this tragedy if all that awaited Israelis and Palestinians at the end of this awful war was more insecurity, more rage and more despair,” Austin added.

Israel risks slipping into decade of war – Macron
Read more
Israel risks slipping into decade of war – Macron

At least 193 people have been killed since the IDF renewed its offensive in Gaza after the breakdown of the truce on Friday, Gaza’s health ministry said. The overall death toll from attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, when Hamas launched its deadly incursion into Israel, stands at over 15,200, according to the ministry.

“You can only win in urban warfare by protecting civilians,” Austin, a retired general and former commander of US forces in the Middle East, insisted.

He also suggested that a two-state solution, in which the Israelis and the Palestinians would “find a way to share the land that they both call home,” is still the “only viable” way out of the conflict.

However, the Pentagon chief stressed that it’s Israel’s duty to respond to the attack by Hamas. The US remains Israel’s “closest friend in the world” and will continue to support the country, he promised.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he made it clear to Israeli authorities that its “imperative for the US that the massive loss of civilian life, and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza, not be repeated in the south.” 

READ MORE: Destruction of Hamas is ‘unrealistic’ – Erdogan

An Israeli official told the Times of Israel paper on Sunday that the country has put in place a deconfliction mechanism to prevent harm to human-rights workers and civilians in Gaza during the IDF’s operations against Hamas. “We learned lessons from our northern Gaza operations and we are implementing them,” the source claimed.

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Leading in balancing? Pankaj Saran, India’s former ambassador to Russia
0:00
28:49
Gaza Slaughter: West’s moral high ground has collapsed after backing Israel (Faisal Abbas)
0:00
29:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies