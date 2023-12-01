icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel resumes operation against Gaza – IDF
1 Dec, 2023 09:27
WATCH: More explosive power used against Gaza in a month than on Hiroshima

Israel’s offensive against Hamas has also been deadlier than years of US assaults on Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a UN report
WATCH: More explosive power used against Gaza in a month than on Hiroshima
©  RT

RT’s Steve Sweeney takes a look at the overall statistics from Israel’s relentless assault on Gaza as it seeks to eliminate the militant group Hamas. The damage sustained by the Palestinian enclave has already been described by the UN as “the darkest chapter in Palestinian history.”

According to a new UN report, the combined explosive power unleashed by the IDF in Gaza since October 7 already exceeds that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by the US at the end of WWII. The Palestinian death toll is now higher that of several years of US strikes on Afghanistan and Iraq during its campaigns in those countries.

The Israeli bombardment campaign was launched following the surprise Hamas attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed. Israel’s response has so far claimed the lives of over 15,000 Gazans, including some 6,000 children, according to the enclave’s health officials.

Watch the full report here:

