WATCH: More explosive power used against Gaza in a month than on Hiroshima

Israel’s offensive against Hamas has also been deadlier than years of US assaults on Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a UN report

RT’s Steve Sweeney takes a look at the overall statistics from Israel’s relentless assault on Gaza as it seeks to eliminate the militant group Hamas. The damage sustained by the Palestinian enclave has already been described by the UN as “the darkest chapter in Palestinian history.”

According to a new UN report, the combined explosive power unleashed by the IDF in Gaza since October 7 already exceeds that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by the US at the end of WWII. The Palestinian death toll is now higher that of several years of US strikes on Afghanistan and Iraq during its campaigns in those countries.

The Israeli bombardment campaign was launched following the surprise Hamas attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed. Israel’s response has so far claimed the lives of over 15,000 Gazans, including some 6,000 children, according to the enclave’s health officials.

Watch the full report here: