icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2023 14:40
HomeWorld News

Former England, Barcelona football boss dies

Terry Venables, known to many as ‘El Tel,’ led England to the semi-finals of Euro ‘96 in a distinguished management career
Former England, Barcelona football boss dies
Manager Terry Venables holding a cup of tea at a training session of the England national football team at the Bisham Abbey sports centre in Berkshire, 4th June 1996 © Getty Images / Phil Cole/Getty Images

Former England football manager Terry Venables, for years one of the most buoyant personalities in British sport, has died at the age of 80 after a long illness, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Despite a playing career that saw him make more than 500 league appearances for clubs including Chelsea between 1960 and 1974, the smooth-talking, Essex-born Venables was best known for his work in the manager’s dugout.

In a coaching career which saw him ply his trade from London to Barcelona, through Australia, and back home again, Venables will be best remembered for guiding the English national team to the semi-finals of Euro ‘96 on home soil. It was, at the time, arguably England’s best performance in a major international tournament in three decades.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” a statement released by the Venables family said on Sunday. “We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Premier League probes Chelsea over Russian transfers – The Times
Read more
Premier League probes Chelsea over Russian transfers – The Times

Venables emerged from the murky, hooligan-ridden football landscape that was England in the 1980s to take the top job at Barcelona in 1984 – a rare export from the English game who flourished abroad. He won the Spanish top division in 1985, with the British media subsequently nicknaming him ‘El Tel’ due to his exploits in La Liga.

He returned to England in 1987 to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur where, armed with English football’s brightest stars at the time – Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne – he won the FA Cup in 1991.

Lineker, whom he had first signed for Barcelona, was among those who paid tribute soon after news of Venables’ passing was made public. “Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died,” Lineker wrote on social media on Sunday. “The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.”

After leaving the England job in the late summer of 1996, Venables took on a succession of brief roles, including the Australian national team job, as well as a trio of other posts in the English domestic league. His last managerial game came for Leeds United in March 2003.

In a statement, Tottenham Hotspur said they would mark Venables’ passing ahead of their fixture on Sunday against Aston Villa. “Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time,” the club said, adding that the players will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence before kick-off.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fight, flight, freeze? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
31:34
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies