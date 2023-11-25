Hamas releases new group of hostages

Seven foreigners and 13 Israelis were reportedly handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross

The armed wing of Hamas said that it handed over a new group of 20 captives to the ICRC on Saturday night. The IDF has confirmed that the group is now being transferred back to Israel through the Palestinian enclave’s border with Egypt.

The Israel Defence Forces has acknowledged the exchange, but said that according to its information only “17 abductees were transferred, including 13 Israelis and four abductees with Thai citizenship.”

“The convoy of the abductees returning to Israel is making its way through Egyptian territory to the meeting point in Kerem Shalom… We note that representatives of the security establishment will verify the list at the meeting point with the returnees to Israel,” the IDF added.

The prisoner swap had been delayed after Hamas accused Israel of violating the deal on the second day of the temporary truce, but eventually took place “in the context of the humanitarian pause,” the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement, as cited by AFP.

“After a delay, obstacles to release of prisoners were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian contacts with both sides, and 39 Palestinian civilians will be released tonight, while 13 Israeli hostages will leave Gaza in addition to 7 foreigners,” Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said earlier in the day.

On Friday, the first day of the four-day ceasefire that has paused the intense bombardment of the besieged enclave, Hamas released 24 of around 240 hostages seized by its militants since the surprise attack that triggered seven weeks of war so far. In exchange, Israel freed 39 Palestinians. The hostages released from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, ten people from Thailand, and one from the Philippines.

Israel’s prison service said on Saturday that it was preparing for the release of a further 42 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas was expected to exchange 14 Israelis and several foreigners. Under the terms of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas has agreed to release one Israeli hostage for every three Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails.

Throughout the four-day truce, Hamas is expected to release around 50 Israeli captives, while Israel is set to hand over 150 Palestinians – all of whom are women and children. Israel has also indicated that the cease-fire can be extended by a day for every ten hostages freed by Hamas.