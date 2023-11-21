icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2023 16:46
Israel-Hamas hostage deal ‘very close’ – Biden

Some of the roughly 240 hostages kidnapped by the Palestinian militants could be released “very soon,” the US president has said
Israel-Hamas hostage deal ‘very close’ – Biden
© AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A Qatari-mediated agreement to release some of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants is “very close,” US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday. Over the previous 24 hours, Israeli, American, and Palestinian sources have all suggested that a deal is at hand.

Hamas fighters took around 240 hostages to Gaza during their October 7 assault on Israel, and have since released only four of these captives. The welfare of the hostages has been a major concern for the Israeli public, who fear that the captives may be harmed during the Israel Defense Forces’ ongoing air and ground operation in the enclave, or executed in response to the Israeli attacks.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Biden said that ongoing talks to free these hostages may soon pay off.

“We are now very close, very close,” he said. “We could bring some of these hostages home very soon, but I don't want to get into the details of things because nothing is done until it’s done.”

“We've been working on this intensively for weeks as you all know,” Biden continued, adding that US officials have “been in the region shuttling between capitals.”

“Things are looking good at the moment,” Biden concluded.

News of an impending deal was broken by multiple US media outlets on Sunday and Monday, with Axios reporting that the agreement would see Hamas release 50 women and children in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. This exchange would reportedly be carried out during a four-day ceasefire to allow humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza, and would be followed by a second swap of 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinians.

Unilateral US attempts to resolve Gaza conflict failing – Putin READ MORE: Unilateral US attempts to resolve Gaza conflict failing – Putin

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that the group was “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “we are making progress” on the deal, and that he hoped “there will be good news soon.”

Netanyahu’s office said that the prime minister will meet with his war cabinet on Tuesday night. Israeli media reported that the cabinet is expected to approve the hostage deal during this meeting, meaning that the actual swap could take place 24 hours later.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated that “we are now at the closest point we ever have been in reaching an agreement.”

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
'Tribal' supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE

