icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
12 Nov, 2023 03:13
HomeWorld News

Ex-NATO chief wants Ukraine to join without lost territories

Anders Fogh Rasmussen wants the US-led military bloc to impose a de facto no-fly zone over the areas still controlled by Kiev
Ex-NATO chief wants Ukraine to join without lost territories
FILE PHOTO ©  Ole Jensen / Getty Images

Former NATO Secretary General-turned-Kiev security adviser, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, has claimed that Ukraine should be invited to join the bloc as soon as possible, even if partially, arguing that the threat of an Article 5 intervention would force Russia to wind down its military operation.

Even Ukraine’s most vocal supporters admit that Kiev cannot join the NATO military bloc as long as its conflict with Russia continues. However, Rasmussen believes that inviting Ukraine within its de facto borders would limit the threat of escalation with Moscow.

“The absolute credibility of Article 5 guarantees would deter Russia from mounting attacks inside the Ukrainian territory inside NATO and so free up Ukrainian forces to go to the frontline,” Rasmussen told the Guardian.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates that an attack on one member state triggers a response from the whole alliance, so the bloc would have to join the conflict in Ukraine and fight against Russia if Kiev is admitted now.

Poland explains why Ukraine can't join NATO now READ MORE: Poland explains why Ukraine can't join NATO now

The Guardian wrote that Rasmussen believes his proposal is akin to imposing a no-fly zone over the territories still under Kiev’s control and would deter Moscow from pushing forward. “To make Article 5 credible there would have to be a clear message to Russia that any violation of NATO territory would be met by a response,” he added.

At this year’s gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania, the bloc stopped short of offering Ukraine a clear timeline for accession, infuriating Kiev. President Vladimir Zelensky called it “unprecedented and absurd,” but eventually softened his rhetoric, describing the overall outcome of the summit as “positive,” due to the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan for Kiev.

Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister who led NATO between 2009 and 2014 and has become a “non-staff” adviser to Ukrainian presidential adviser in 2016, believes that the bloc’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington next summer would be the perfect time to officially extend invitation to Ukraine. “We need a new European security architecture in which Ukraine is in the heart of NATO,” he said.

‘Prepare for long war’ – NATO chief READ MORE: ‘Prepare for long war’ – NATO chief

Russia has for years expressed its opposition to NATO’s eastward expansion, seeing it as a threat to national security. President Vladimir Putin cited the bloc’s involvement in Ukraine as among the key reasons when Moscow began its military operation against Kiev.

The US-led military alliance first declared the inclusion of Ukraine as one of its objectives in 2008, dismissing Moscow’s warning that such a move would cross a red line. After the 2014 coup in Kiev, the new Ukrainian government dropped the nation’s neutrality policy and said that joining NATO was its primary goal. Since then, the organization members were training and arming the Ukrainian army and establishing military infrastructure in the country even without formally accepting Kiev’s membership bid, Moscow said.

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
Gaza-Israel history (Part 2)
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies