icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2023 14:09
HomeWorld News

Poland explains why Ukraine can't join NATO now

The US-led bloc would have to fight Russia if it accepts Kiev in the midst of a conflict, Andrzej Duda says
Poland explains why Ukraine can't join NATO now
FILE PHOTO: Polish President Andrzej Duda talks to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky during a trip to Ukraine. ©  AFP / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Kiev cannot join the NATO military bloc as long as its conflict with Russia continues, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said.

Speaking at the Krynica Forum in southern Poland on Wednesday, Duda recalled meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to discuss Kiev’s future in NATO in the months preceding the bloc’s summit, held in Vilnius in July.

“From the beginning, we were of course aware that this was a very difficult issue. In particular, it’s difficult simply because there’s a war going on and we’re all well aware that a direct admission of Ukraine as a full member of NATO is out of question at this point,” he said, as cited by PAP news agency.

The Polish leader explained that due to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which stipulates that an attack on one member state triggers a response from the whole alliance, the bloc would have to join the conflict in Ukraine and fight against Russia if Kiev is admitted now.

“It was obvious that NATO countries wouldn’t agree” to such a scenario during the high-profile meeting in the Lithuanian capital, he added.

Ukraine ‘has never been closer’ to NATO membership – Stoltenberg
Read more
Ukraine ‘has never been closer’ to NATO membership – Stoltenberg

According to Duda, the aim of the summit in Vilnius was only “to open the door to NATO for Ukraine… so that Russia couldn’t hold this door with its foot.”

The Polish president declined to predict when exactly Kiev will be able to go through this “door,” but promised that Warsaw will support its neighbor on the path to NATO membership “with all our strength.”

After the Vilnius gathering, Zelensky slammed the bloc for its refusal to include a timeline for Ukraine’s membership in the final summit statement. Writing on social media, the Ukrainian leader called this omission “unprecedented and absurd,” and suggested that “indecisiveness” on the issue was a sign of “weakness” in the alliance.

The Ukrainian president eventually softened his rhetoric, describing the overall outcome of the summit as “positive.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the European Parliament last week that “Ukraine has never been closer to a membership in NATO than now” due to the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan for Kiev, as agreed in Vilnius. However, he did not give a timeline for accession.

READ MORE: Ukraine joining NATO ‘would not promote peace’ – ex-French president

Moscow, which views NATO as a hostile bloc and vigorously opposes its eastward expansion, highlighted Kiev’s aspirations of joining the alliance as being among the main reasons for launching its military operation in February 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies