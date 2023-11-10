‘Nuclear warming’ is biggest global threat – Trump

The incompetence of current Washington threatens WWIII, the 45th US president has argued

The real threat to the world is not global warming but “nuclear warming” from a possible atomic war, former US President Donald Trump has said in an interview. He pointed to the Biden White House as the reason “everything is horrible” in both the US and around the world.

Trump, who was president between 2017 and 2021, is running for the office again. He gave an exclusive interview to the Spanish-American outlet Univision at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday evening.

“Three years ago, we had no problems. We had no inflation. We had no Ukraine problem. We had no Israel problem. We had no problems literally whatsoever. We had a border that was secure, the most secure it’s ever been. The United States economy was the strongest it’s ever been,” Trump told Univision’s Enrique Acevedo. “Now everything is horrible. You’re going to end up in a world war. You could end up in World War Three.”

“And when I hear these people talking about the environment and over a 300-year period, the oceans will rise by 1/100 of an inch. And this is such a threat! It’s not a threat,” the former president insisted.

The threat is not global warming. It’s nuclear warming. It’s the single biggest threat to your country, to our country, to every country.

Trump blamed his successor Joe Biden for the current state of affairs, from the war in Gaza to the Ukraine conflict and US relations with Russia and China.

“We have an incompetent leader of the United States. He can’t, he can’t walk off a stage. He can’t find the stairs. He can’t put two sentences together. He can’t talk. And this man is dealing with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] and all of these people that would probably not say they love us, but we have somebody that’s negotiating for us,” Trump told Acevedo.

The biggest threat to the world is from atomic weapons “and we have a man that doesn’t even know what a nuclear weapon is as our chief negotiator,” Trump added, calling it “a very scary thing.”

Earlier this month, Russia downgraded its participation in the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), citing the fact that the US has refused to ratify it for over 25 years. Moscow has also suspended the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the US, saying it was pointless while Washington was aiming for Russia’s “strategic defeat” via Ukraine.

The Trump White House withdrew from two major Cold War arms control treaties, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) and Open Skies, citing alleged Russian violations. It also dragged its heels on extending New START, arguing that it should be replaced by a new treaty that would include China. The Biden White House extended New START through 2026, but rejected Russia’s comprehensive security proposal in late 2021, setting the stage for the Ukraine conflict.