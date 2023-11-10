icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
10 Nov, 2023 17:12
HomeWorld News

Australia to offer an entire country asylum – PM

The “groundbreaking” pact will allow Tuvalu residents impacted by climate change to migrate to Australia
Australia to offer an entire country asylum – PM
FILE PHOTO: Australian flag ©  Getty Images / Ramberg

The Australian government has said it’s ready to offer asylum to the entire population of Tuvalu, a low-lying Pacific nation considered at risk of being submerged due to rising sea levels. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on Friday at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in the Cook Islands.

Under a pact signed by the two nations, Australia committed to providing assistance to Tuvalu “in response to a major natural disaster, health pandemics and military aggression,” and to establish a “dedicated intake” granting permanent residency to Tuvaluans in Australia. An initial cap will be set at 280 people per year.

Albanese called the move “groundbreaking” and “the most significant agreement between Australia and a Pacific island nation ever.”

Tuvalu is a small nation made up of nine low-lying islands in the southwest Pacific Ocean between Australia and Hawaii. It has a total area of 26 square kilometers and a population of 11,426.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), half of the capital, Funafuti, is expected to be flooded by tidal waters by 2050.

Beijing signs controversial pact with Solomon Islands
Read more
Beijing signs controversial pact with Solomon Islands

Two years ago, a video of Tuvalu's former foreign minister Simon Kofe standing knee-deep in the ocean to highlight the climate crisis went viral. A year later, he said Tuvalu plans to create a digital version of itself to preserve its history and culture. 

Acknowledging that climate change remains “the greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and well-being of people in the Pacific,” Albanese’s office said Australia will make additional investments to “build the resilience of our Pacific partners.”

Canberra will commit at least $350 million to climate infrastructure in the region, including $75 million for a program to develop renewable energy in remote and rural areas.

At a press conference after the meeting, Albanese said Australia was also “open to approaches from other countries on how we can enhance our partnerships” with Pacific nations.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Indefinite occupation’
0:00
24:54
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies