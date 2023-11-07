icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
7 Nov, 2023 05:27
HomeWorld News

Israel to take over ‘security’ in Gaza – Netanyahu

Washington had warned that a new “occupation” of the Palestinian enclave would be a “big mistake”
Israel to take over ‘security’ in Gaza – Netanyahu
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 28, 2023. ©  AFP / Abir Sultan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country will have to manage “overall security” in Gaza for an “indefinite” period of time after the current war with Hamas ends.

Speaking to ABC News for an interview published on Monday, Netanyahu was asked about Israel’s long-term plans for the territory should it succeed in dismantling Hamas, suggesting the need for a lengthy deployment.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, have the overall security responsibility [in Gaza] because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” he said.

“When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine.”

Biden warns Israel against Gaza ‘occupation’ READ MORE: Biden warns Israel against Gaza ‘occupation’

The comments appear to contradict past statements from senior Israeli officials.

In announcing a major ground assault on the Palestinian enclave last month, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that Israeli troops must not be responsible for “day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip.”

While the official said Israel would establish a new “security reality” in the area after the current war, he suggested it would seek to hand off post-conflict governance to a third party.

Even while vocally supporting Israel’s military operation against Hamas, Washington has warned of the perils of another Gaza occupation. During a recent interview with CBS, President Joe Biden said the move would be a “big mistake.”

“It would be a mistake… for Israel to occupy… Gaza again,” he said. “But going in… but taking out the extremists, the Hezbollah is up north but Hamas down south, is a necessary requirement.”

Israel first occupied Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day War with Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, and only withdrew its troops and settlers nearly 40 years later. It has maintained a tight blockade over the enclave in the years since, and has launched periodic bombing campaigns against Hamas since the group took control of Gaza in 2006.

The latest round of fighting erupted last month on the heels of a Hamas terrorist attack which killed around 1,400 Israelis. The IDF has launched weeks of retaliatory airstrikes and gradually escalated a ground attack on Gaza, leaving more than 10,000 Palestinians dead, according to local officials.

READ MORE: White House rules out sending US troops to Gaza

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate change blame game
0:00
25:54
Unhealthy attitudes? Ishwar Gilada, Infectious diseases expert
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies