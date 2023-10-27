icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
27 Oct, 2023 00:33
HomeWorld News

Former Chinese premier dies suddenly

Li Keqiang passed away on Friday at the age of 68, according to state media
Former Chinese premier dies suddenly
©  AP / Ng Han Guan

Li Keqiang, a former premier of China, has died at the age of 68, according to the country's state media. The late retired official served a lengthy career in the ruling Communist Party, including a decade as the country’s second-ranking leader after General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Li passed away in Shanghai early on Friday morning following a “sudden heart attack” the night before, Xinhua reported.

“Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on October 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at ten minutes past midnight on October 27,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

Serving as China’s number-two official between 2013 and March of this year, Li’s two-term premiership was largely focused on economic policy and foreign investment. He was a trained economist and a graduate of Peking University.

After rising through the lower ranks of the Communist Party, Li was appointed vice premier in 2008, and promoted again five years later. His tenure as premier included several diplomatic efforts, including visits to both India and Pakistan.

China doubles down on Taiwan reunification READ MORE: China doubles down on Taiwan reunification

Li was replaced as premier by Li Qiang earlier this year. During his last official appearance at China’s National People’s Congress in March, he warned against separatist inclinations and foreign meddling in Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be part of the People's Republic.

“All of us, Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, should come together to advance the great and glorious cause of China’s rejuvenation,” he said, adding “We should promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and advance the process of China’s peaceful reunification.”

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies