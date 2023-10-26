icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson hired by arms industry-funded pro-NATO lobbyists

The former Tory MP was hired by the US-based think tank CEPA
Boris Johnson hired by arms industry-funded pro-NATO lobbyists
FILE PHOTO ©  Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hired by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), a Washington, DC think tank known to be bankrolled by the US government, NATO, and Western military contractors.

Johnson will be a member of CEPA’s International Leadership Council, described as “a high-level advisory group,” the think tank announced this week. 

According to CEPA’s head, Alina Polyakova, Johnson’s “commitment to Ukraine’s victory” makes him an “invaluable addition to this distinguished group of thought leaders,” at what she described as a “pivotal moment for the transatlantic alliance.”

Johnson himself issued a statement about the move, calling the “transatlantic bond” more important than ever, “not just for the freedom and independence of Ukraine but for freedom across the world.”

CEPA describes itself as a “nonprofit, nonpartisan, public policy institution” that is “focused on strengthening the transatlantic alliance.” Among its fellows and experts are former Economist editor and anti-RT crusader Edward Lucas; former US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker; and former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

The think tank’s own website lists among its major supporters military-industrial complex companies such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and Leonardo, as well as NATO, the US State Department, and the US European Command.

Johnson has been one of the loudest champions of Kiev in the West, infamously torpedoing the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in April 2022. According to Ukrainian media, Johnson made a surprise visit to Kiev and informed the government that it would lose all support from the West if it made peace with Moscow.

Just three months later, in July, Johnson faced a cabinet revolt over appointing a party official who had been accused of sexual misconduct. He announced his resignation as prime minister and stepped down in September 2022.

In June this year, Johnson also resigned as the member of Parliament for Uxbridge & South Ruislip, a post he’d held since 2015, citing the parliamentary investigation into the so-called Partygate scandal related to misconduct during the Covid-19 lockdowns. His next public appearance was a trip to Ukraine in September, where he was received by President Vladimir Zelensky and granted an honorary doctorate from Lviv National University.

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
Ayodhya's reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya's reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
'Auschwitz' in Latin America: Here's how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
'Auschwitz' in Latin America: Here's how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel

