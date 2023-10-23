icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
23 Oct, 2023 14:14
HomeWorld News

Philippines summons Chinese envoy after sea clashes

Manila has filed a diplomatic protest over incidents in the South China Sea, asserting ‘sovereign rights’ over an area claimed by Beijing
Philippines summons Chinese envoy after sea clashes
A Philippines supply boat, top left, sails near a Chinese coast guard ship, top right, and a Chinese militia vessel off Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on Sunday Oct. 22, 2023. ©  Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP

The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest with China and summoned its ambassador over maneuvers by Chinese maritime police vessels that it says led to collisions with ships of the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard in the South China Sea, officials in Manila said on Monday. 

The Philippine government's National Task Force said the incidents occurred during a rotation mission for personnel stationed on the WW2-era Sierra Madre tank-landing ship on Sunday. 

As a result of the "dangerous blocking manoeuvers of [a] China Coast Guard vessel," it collided with a Philippine naval resupply boat, the task force said. In a related incident, a Chinese coast guard craft allegedly collided with a Philippine one in the Ayungin Shoal area. 

"Ayungin Shoal is part of our exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, and we have sovereign rights and jurisdiction over it," the Philippine foreign affairs spokeswoman Ma. Teresita Daza, said at a press conference.

She added that Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian was summoned to the foreign ministry over the incident, but as he is not currently in Manila, the note was transferred to his deputy, Zhou Zhiyong.

Beijing has blamed the clashes on Philippine vessels. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed they "intruded the waters of Ren’ai Jiao (Chinese name for Ayungin Shoal)'' and "bumped dangerously" with the Chinese Coast Guard and fishing vessels. He emphasized that Ren'ai Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qiongdao Province and is Chinese territory.

"We once again urge the Philippines to take seriously China’s grave concerns, honor its promise, stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea", a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Asian military bans ‘digital clone’ app
Read more
Asian military bans ‘digital clone’ app

According to AFP, Beijing has also "lodged a complaint" about the incident.

The Philippines and China have a long history of contesting ownership of atolls and islands in the South China Sea. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea – and Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, and Taiwan have also challenged Beijing’s claims. While a tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines on the issue in 2016, rejecting China’s claims, Beijing has allegedly ignored the ruling.

In August, while escorting ships carrying supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed on the ship Sierra Madre on the Ayungin Shoal, a Chinese coast guard vessel used water cannons while maneuvering dangerously close to the Philippine ships, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

In 1999, Philippine authorities deliberately ran the World War II-era US amphibious assault ship Sierra Madre aground on disputed reefs in the South China Sea to monitor Chinese activities in the region. A small contingent of military personnel is constantly present on the ship. China has repeatedly demanded that the vessel be removed, and has threatened to tow it away.

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza-Israel conflict
0:00
28:6
Arab and Muslim nations will fight Israel if attack on Gaza continues – Saudi ex-senior advisor
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies