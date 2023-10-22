icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
22 Oct, 2023 15:41
HomeWorld News

Philippines military bans AI-based app

The country’s defense secretary warned that uploading personal photos onto an app that creates a “digital person” may pose a security risk
Philippines military bans AI-based app
FILE PHOTO. Philippines troops. ©  LUIS LIWANAG / AFP

Apps that require users to upload their personal photos and then employ artificial intelligence to create a person’s digital clone are now off limits to Philippines military personnel, the country’s Department of National Defense has said. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. warned that such apps could pose security risks.

On Friday, military officials confirmed the authenticity of a memo issued by Teodoro last week and circulating online in recent days. The department, however, stopped short of providing any further details regarding the ban.

In the memo, the defense secretary referred to an app that uses AI to create a “digital person that mimics how a real individual speaks and moves” after being fed ten photos of a user.

Tom Hanks says his likeness stolen for AI-generated ad READ MORE: Tom Hanks says his likeness stolen for AI-generated ad

This seemingly harmless and amusing AI-powered application can be maliciously used to create fake profiles that can lead to identity theft, social engineering, phishing attacks and other malicious activities,” Teodoro wrote, adding that he already knows of such cases.

The official urged his subordinates to exercise caution when sharing information online in general.

Last month, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI issued a threat alert over ‘deepfake’ technology that could potentially be used to help breach computer systems in the military and other sensitive targets.

The tools and techniques for manipulating authentic multimedia are not new, but the ease and scale with which cyber actors are using these techniques are,” NSA mathematician Candice Rockwell Gerstner said in a statement. She advised US companies to learn to detect deepfakes and develop a plan in case the technology is used against them.

Aside from businesses, American security agencies as well as the Pentagon and defense contractors are also at risk, the advisory warned.

Another dimension of the purported threat highlighted in the document is the concern that “synthetic media can also cause public unrest through the spread of false information about political, social, military or economic issues.

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rule of no law? Rein Mullerson, professor emeritus at Tallinn University
0:00
28:25
Israel-Saudi normalization becoming impossible, Gaza slaughter a stain on the US – Salman Al-Ansari
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies