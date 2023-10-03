icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Oct, 2023 11:32
HomeGames & Culture

Tom Hanks says his likeness stolen for AI-generated ad

The Oscar-winning actor insists he has nothing to do with the promotion of a dental plan
Tom Hanks says his likeness stolen for AI-generated ad
US actor Tom Hanks arrives or the New York premiere of 'Asteroid City' ©  AFP / Algela Weiss

Top stories

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has warned his online followers that his likeness had been used in an artificial intelligence-generated promotional footage without his consent.

“Beware! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it," Hanks wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The star of ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Toy Story’ also shared a picture of his younger self, which appears to be his deep fake version from the dental plan ad.

Hanks didn’t name the company that was responsible for allegedly stealing his likeness. Several media outlets said they’d contacted the actor’s representatives but haven’t gotten a response yet.

Ironically, Hanks has been among the staunchest opponents of the increased usage of artificial intelligence in the movie industry.

The two-time Oscar winner said during his appearance on the Adam Buxton Podcast earlier this year that there’s a major discussion underway in Hollywood regarding the need for the likenesses of actors to be protected as intellectual property.

ChatGPT gets unrestricted access to internet
Read more
ChatGPT gets unrestricted access to internet

“We saw this coming. We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billion-fold since then, and we see it everywhere,” the 67-year-old said.

According to Hanks, it’s a problem that “anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deepfake technology.”

“I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on. And outside of the understanding that it’s been done with AI or deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge, but it’s also a legal one,” he explained.

Concerns that AI could displace human creators have been one of the main drivers of strikes announced by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) this May and July, respectively.

While the SAG-AFTRA is continuing its action, the WGA ended its strike last week after reaching a deal with Hollywood studios that assures better pay for the writers and introduces rules for using AI.

READ MORE: AI-generated art can’t be copyrighted – US judge

According to the agreement, artificial intelligence shouldn’t write or be credited for literary material. The authors are allowed to rely on it while providing writing services, but only with the consent of their production partners. Using scripts by writers to train AI has also been prohibited.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
Silence on violence? Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies