Canadian PM booed at mosque over Israel-Hamas conflict (VIDEO)

The cold reception came as a group of MPs urged Justin Trudeau to push for a ceasefire

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was booed during an unannounced visit to a Toronto mosque where he was confronted by a crowd over his approach to the Hamas-Israel conflict. Trudeau has expressed support for Israel while stopping short of calling for a ceasefire.

On Friday, the prime minister went to a mosque in the Etobicoke area. His office also said he visited the International Muslims Organization of Toronto “to show his support to those impacted in the Muslim community from the horrific events in the Middle East.”

However, Trudeau was met with a cold reception. A viral video on social media shows Trudeau standing near the podium while being introduced, with several people shouting “Shame!”

Another part of the clip shows Trudeau being booed as he leaves a building with a police escort. A female activist can be heard saying: “How many Palestinian children need to be slaughtered before you call for a ceasefire?”

On Friday, more than 30 Canadian MPs, mostly members of his own Liberal Party, wrote a letter to Trudeau urging him to call on Israel and Hamas to stand down. “The longer this conflict goes on, the more innocent civilians will pay with their lives. We demand that Canada join the growing international call for an immediate ceasefire,” they said.

PM Justin Trudeau embarrassed and rejected from Canada Mosque pic.twitter.com/8NUhjYrzyr — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) October 20, 2023

Shortly after the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, Trudeau issued a statement condemning the Hamas attack on Israel “in the strongest possible terms,” while stressing that Ottawa supports the country’s right to defend itself.

While some Liberals advocate for a ceasefire, many of their fellow party members insist that Hamas must be defeated. When pressed on this rift on Friday, the prime minister acknowledged that “there are lots of different perspectives,” adding that they “must and will remain a source of strength.”

In addition, Trudeau has been criticized for his reluctance to take a clear stance on who he believes is responsible for the recent strike on a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead. His only comment on the tragedy was to call it “horrific and absolutely unacceptable.” Hamas and Israel have traded accusations over who was to blame for the blast.