icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
20 Oct, 2023 12:47
HomeWorld News

Israel moves closer to blocking Al Jazeera

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has accused the Qatari network of “propaganda,” “encouraging violence,” and helping Hamas
Israel moves closer to blocking Al Jazeera
FILE PHOTO. ©  Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The Israeli government has approved emergency regulations allowing it to suspend the operations of foreign media outlets amid the conflict with Hamas, paving the way for the closure of an office of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel.

In a statement on Friday, as quoted by the Ynet web portal, Israel’s Ministry of Communications said that the new measures “allow the cessation of the activities of a foreign broadcasting organization that harms the security of the state, for the duration of the war.”

According to the ministry, the changes were backed by the Mossad intelligence agency, the Shin Bet security service, and the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi lashed out at Al Jazeera, charging that its reports “constitute incitement against Israel, help Hamas-ISIS and the terror organizations with their propaganda, and encourage violence against Israel.”

According to the Times of Israel, the initiative, which must first be approved by Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the Security Cabinet, empowers authorities to order TV providers to block broadcasting of designated outlets, close their local offices, seize their equipment, and restrict access to their websites.

US shaping Israel’s ground campaign against Hamas – Bloomberg
Read more
US shaping Israel’s ground campaign against Hamas – Bloomberg

The measure is expected to be greenlit during the next cabinet meeting. If passed, it will remain valid for 30 days and can be extended for the same period as long as the state of emergency remains in place.

While Al Jazeera itself has yet to comment on the matter, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed deep concern over the development, slamming Israel for what it described as an “attempt to censor media coverage of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.” It added that Israel is “using national security as an excuse to restrict critical media that do not confirm its narrative of the war.”

Israeli officials have been trying to shut down Al Jazeera’s bureau in the country since at least 2017 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the outlet of “incitement.” At the time, the Doha-based network condemned those plans and insisted it would continue to “professionally and accurately” cover events in the Palestinian-populated territories.

The new regulatory move comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, with the ensuing hostilities resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries. Israel responded by launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave and ordering a complete blockade.

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Que Syrah Syrah! Discovering Russia’s wine country
0:00
27:56
CrossTalk: Decency becomes indecent
0:00
24:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies