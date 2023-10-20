icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
20 Oct, 2023 02:16
HomeWorld News

‘Don’t be blinded by rage’, Biden tells Israel

The US president has warned its Middle Eastern ally against targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip
‘Don’t be blinded by rage’, Biden tells Israel
US President Joe Biden (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023. ©  Brendan Smialowski / AFP

US President Joe Biden has called on Israel to respect the rules of war and not slip into senseless “rage” during its ongoing war with the Palestinian militants. He also urged everyone to denounce the wave of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia ignited by the conflict. 

“When I was in Israel yesterday, I said that when America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged as well,” Biden said in a televised address on Thursday night. “While we sought and got justice, we made mistakes. So, I cautioned the government of Israel not to be blinded by rage.”

He said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against targeting Palestinian civilians during Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. 

“Netanyahu and I discussed again yesterday the critical need for Israel to operate by the laws of war. That means protecting civilians in combat as best as they can,” Biden said. He added that the population of Gaza must have access to food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid. 

The US can ‘certainly’ fund two wars – but should it?
Read more
The US can ‘certainly’ fund two wars – but should it?

At the same time, Biden strongly condemned the Palestinian militant group Hamas for killing Israeli civilians and said he would ask Congress to approve additional security aid to Israel. 

“We’re going to make sure the Iron Dome continues to guard the skies over Israel,” the president said, referring to Israel’s air-defense missile system intercepting rockets fired from Gaza. “We’re going to make sure all the hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever [to] prevent this conflict from spreading.”

Israel launched airstrikes on the densely populated Palestinian enclave on October 7, after Hamas and allied groups invaded Israeli territory, killing civilians and soldiers alike and taking hostages. The UN has since described the situation in Gaza as “an unprecedented catastrophe,” asking for the aid to be allowed there as soon as possible. 

Around 1,400 Israelis and 3,500 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted this month, according to officials from both sides.

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades
Adrenaline, Etro, Chinski, and Emerald: Horses who galloped to the 2023 Asiad and cantered back with India’s first gold in decades FEATURE
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley
‘We’re going to take this f***ing thing’: Russian soldier explains how his team captured an American M2 Bradley FEATURE
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of movies
0:00
29:12
CrossTalk: Nakba 2.0
0:00
24:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies