Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
18 Oct, 2023 01:45
HomeWorld News

Gaza hospital strike ignites riots in Muslim countries (VIDEOS)

Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police and attempted to storm US and Israeli diplomatic missions
Gaza hospital strike ignites riots in Muslim countries (VIDEOS)
Protesters throw bricks at the US Embassy during a protest in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut on October 17, 2023. ©  Joseph Eid / AFP

The strike on a Gaza Strip hospital that killed at least 500 Palestinians has sparked protests and riots in several Muslim-majority countries on Tuesday night, including Lebanon, Jordan, and Türkiye. 

In Beirut, where the pro-Palestinian militant group Hezbollah has called for “a day of unprecedented anger,” protesters gathered in font of the US embassy building in the Awkar neighborhood.

They threw stones at the security fence and attempted to scale it. Police responded by firing volleys of tear gas and used water cannons to contain the mob, according to the Lebanese news channel MTV.

Protesters also reportedly attempted to break into the office of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in downtown Beirut.

Similar scenes unfolded in Jordan’s capital Amman, where an angry crowd burned Israeli flags and tried to storm the Israeli embassy. An AFP correspondent reported that they broke through the first security barrier, but were later pushed back by the police, which used tear gas.

“Police handled and drove away a group of protesters who grouped near an embassy in an attempt to reach the [the building],” Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said, as quoted by Roya News.

Amman was to host a summit of the leaders of the US, Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday. The Jordanian authorities have since canceled the event in solidarity with the victims in Gaza.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

