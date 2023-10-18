Israel tells citizens to leave Türkiye

The warning came during a large protest outside the country’s consulate in Istanbul

Israel advised its citizens to immediately leave Türkiye on Tuesday, citing the heightened threat of terrorist attacks during the widespread outrage over the deadly missile strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The National Security Council (NSC) raised the alert for traveling to Türkiye to the highest level on its four-tier warning system. “Given recent events, there’s concern over the heightened motivation of terrorist actors and lone assailants to target Israelis in various countries worldwide,” the NSC said in a statement carried by Israeli media.

The NSC also raised the risk level for Morocco to Level 2 “in light of the evolving threat landscape,” and reiterated the call to avoid “non-essential” trips to Arab countries and the states bordering Iran, “specifically highlighting Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.”

The notice was issued as thousands gathered to protest outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, following the news that a missile strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip had killed around 500 Palestinians. Videos posted to social media show that some protesters launched fireworks at the consulate building, climbed on its fence, and attempted to set the building on fire.

Although Palestinian officials quickly blamed Israel for the strike, the IDF and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the hospital was destroyed by a rocket fired by one of the Palestinian militant groups.

The strike, nevertheless, drew widespread condemnation across the Arab world and beyond. Amman responded to the tragedy by abruptly canceling the summit involving the leaders of the US, Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority, which was planned for Wednesday.

Israel has been conducting retaliatory strikes on Gaza after Hamas and allied militant groups carried out a surprise attack on Israeli cities on October 7.