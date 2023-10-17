Veteran UK cartoonist ‘fired’ after criticizing Netanyahu

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FILE PHOTO: Cartoonist Steve Bell in 2006 ©  Chris Jackson / Getty Images

British newspaper The Guardian has ended its four-decade working relationship with cartoonist Steve Bell, who said his work criticizing the Israeli government’s stance on Gaza was rejected for using a supposedly anti-Semitic trope.

“The decision has been made not to renew Steve Bell’s contract,” a spokesman for the outlet told The Telegraph on Sunday.

The offending picture depicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preparing to perform surgery on himself. He is seen wearing boxing gloves and holding a scalpel, poised to make a Gaza-shaped incision.

“Spiked again. It is getting pretty nigh impossible to draw this subject for the Guardian now without being accused of deploying ‘antisemitic tropes’,” Bell wrote on X (formerly Twitter) last week.

He claimed he received “an ominous phone call from the desk” after submitting the cartoon and was told: “Jewish bloke; pound of flesh; antisemitic trope”.

The cartoon was apparently perceived as an allusion to Shylock, the Jewish antagonist in Shakespeare’s play ‘The Merchant of Venice’, who demanded a pound of flesh from his Christian rival if he failed to repay a debt.

Bell said the comparison made no sense to him. The image included the caption “After David Levine,” referring to the late cartoonist of The New York Review of Books.

Levine’s 1966 work ‘Johnson’s Scar’ parodies a contemporary photo, in which then-US President Lyndon Johnson demonstrated the mark left after having his gallbladder removed. The cartoonist depicts the scar shaped as Vietnam, in reference to the US invasion.

Bell was previously accused of anti-Semitism over a 2020 cartoon, in which Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was shown holding the decapitated head of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn on a platter. It was a commentary on the withdrawal of Corbyn’s party whip for his refusal to accept accusations of anti-Semitism.

The cartoon was perceived as an allusion to Salome in the Bible, who when her father King Herod II offered her anything, demanded the head of John the Baptist.

The incident comes at a tense political time, with the UK government fully supporting Israel in its campaign against Hamas. The IDF is currently bombarding Gaza in retaliation for a deadly raid by the Palestinian militant group earlier this month.

