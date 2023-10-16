icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
16 Oct, 2023 20:53
HomeWorld News

Belgium declares ‘terror alert’ after two shot dead

The suspect who killed two Swedish nationals in Brussels remains at large
Belgium declares ‘terror alert’ after two shot dead
Belgian police officers walk down a street after two people were shot dead in Brussels on October 16, 2023 © AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard

The Belgian government has described Monday’s fatal shooting of two Swedish citizens in Brussels as terrorism and deployed additional police to stop the suspect from crossing the border.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described the attack as “harrowing” and sent condolences to his Swedish colleague. “As close partners, the fight against terrorism is a joint one,” he added.

“Belgium and Sweden are united against terror,” said Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, also sending condolences to Stockholm. Lahbib added that she was “horrified by the terrorist attack” in the heart of Brussels and that “all necessary means must be mobilized to combat radicalism.”

The two victims were gunned down around 7:15 local time in the center of Brussels. Police presume they were fans of the Swedish national team who were visiting the Belgian capital. The Sweden-Belgium qualifier for Euro 2024, underway at the Heysel Stadium, was stopped at half-time and the fans were locked inside the venue as a security measure.

Unverified footage making rounds on social media showed a suspect, wearing an orange high-visibility jacket and a white helmet, getting off a scooter before opening fire in the street. The man followed the fleeing civilians into a nearby residential building, fired several more shots from his rifle, and fled on the scooter. 

Eyewitnesses told Belgian media that the shooter shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire.

Another video circulating online shows a bearded man wearing the same clothing, speaking Arabic and saying he wants to “avenge the Muslims” by killing “infidels,” according to the news outlet Sudinfo. Belgian news outlets suspect the shooter of acting on behalf of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group, though the police have yet to officially confirm or deny that.

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
12 years of hell in Libya
0:00
28:46
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: The only thing that can stop the multipolar world is a WORLD WAR
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies