Ten Russians in Israel killed or missing – embassy

The Russian nationals were among the foreign casualties of the Gaza conflict

Four Russian citizens have been killed and six more are missing after three days of conflict between Hamas and Israel, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said on Tuesday. A number of foreign nationals were attending a music festival near Israel’s border with Gaza.

“According to the latest information from the Israeli side, as of 5pm on October 10, four Russian nationals – who also have Israeli citizenship – have been recorded as dead,” an embassy spokesperson told RIA Novosti. Six additional Russian nationals are listed as missing.

The updated numbers are an increase from unofficial reports on Monday evening, which indicated one dead and four missing Russians.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls much of Gaza, launched ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ on Saturday, firing rockets and sending commandos deep into Israeli territory. Among the first targets of the militants was the Nova Festival, a rave held in the desert just outside of Gaza. Many of the foreign or dual nationals at the festival were killed or taken captive.

At least 11 Americans were among those killed, including many dual nationals, the White House said on Monday.

Ten Nepalese nationals were killed in a Hamas attack on Kibbutz Alumim, four were injured and being treated in Tel Aviv, while one remained missing, the Nepalese embassy said.

Argentina reported seven of its nationals had been killed and 15 more remain missing. At least two French nationals were killed and a 12-year-old is among the 14 who remain missing and were “highly likely” abducted, according to the foreign ministry in Paris.

Austria, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Tanzania, Thailand, the UK and Ukraine have all reported at least one of their nationals among the casualties or missing. Another British national was killed in the fighting with Hamas while serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has responded to the Hamas incursion by launching airstrikes against Gaza. As of Tuesday afternoon, it has recorded at least 900 killed and 2,600 injured. Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities in Gaza have counted at least 830 dead and another 4,250 wounded since the outbreak of hostilities on Saturday.