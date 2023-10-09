icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
9 Oct, 2023 05:24
HomeWorld News

Iran denies helping Hamas plot attack on Israel

The Palestinian militants have been acting entirely independently, Tehran claims
Iran denies helping Hamas plot attack on Israel
A man stands near a burned car from a battle between Israeli troops and Hamas militants on October 8, 2023 in Sderot, Israel. ©  Amir Levy / Getty Images

Tehran has denied accusations that it helped Palestinian militants to plan the surprise attack on Israel that was launched on Saturday morning.

“The decisions made by the Palestinian resistance are fiercely autonomous and unwaveringly aligned with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” Iran’s mission to the UN said in a statement to the media. “We are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.”

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal cited several sources, including unnamed members of the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups, as saying that officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had helped to plan the attack on Israel since August. It also “gave the green light” for the operation at a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon last Monday.

Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas spokesman, told the BBC that the militants had “direct backing” from Iran. However, Ali Baraka, another Hamas official, insisted in an interview with NBC News that Tehran had not been notified about 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' beforehand. “It was a surprise to everyone, including Iran,” he said.

Israeli envoy vows to wipe out Hamas ‘savages’
Read more
Israeli envoy vows to wipe out Hamas ‘savages’

Although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the White House had not yet seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement, some Israeli and American officials accused the Islamic Republic of colluding with Hamas.

The Palestinian militants and allied groups carried out a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, simultaneously firing rockets and dispatching troops to infiltrate Israeli settlements. The Israeli government responded by declaring war on Hamas and carrying out airstrikes on Gaza.

Iran has endorsed the assault and urged other Muslim countries to back the Palestinians against Israel.

More than 700 Israelis and at least 436 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation?
‘We are completely shocked by the damage’: What are ordinary people in Gaza saying about Israel's retaliation? FEATUREExclusive
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
In the interest of war? Philip Giraldi, executive director of the Council for the National Interest
0:00
29:38
FTX trial
0:00
27:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies