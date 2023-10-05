icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 04:21
HomeWorld News

Japan to speed up purchase of US-made missiles

Tokyo will start procuring the Tomahawks a year ahead of schedule
Japan to speed up purchase of US-made missiles
A Tomahawk cruise missile. ©  Raytheon

Japan will start purchasing US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles in fiscal year 2025, a year earlier than originally planned, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said in the midst of Tokyo’s continuing tensions with China and North Korea. Kihara made his announcement on Wednesday, during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington, DC.

Tokyo initially wanted to buy 400 latest Tomahawk Block V missiles with a range of around 1,600 kilometers. Now, it will procure a batch of up 200 missiles of the previous model between fiscal years 2025 and 2027. The remainder of the deal consists of newer missiles, which will be delivered as originally planned.

“Attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force must not be tolerated in any region, including the Indo-Pacific, and we need to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of our allied forces,” Kihara said. 

Last year, Tokyo decided to equip its army with “counterstrike” capabilities, citing tensions with China and North Korea. The Japanese government significantly increased defense spending, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has mulled the idea of amending the country’s post-war pacifist constitution in order to elevate the status of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. 

North Korea enshrines nuclear weapons in its constitution
Read more
North Korea enshrines nuclear weapons in its constitution

During the meeting with Kihara, Austin reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering and ironclad” commitment to defend Japan and backed Tokyo’s desire to upgrade its military, according to the White House. “Our force posture is becoming more versatile, more mobile and more resilient,” he said, accusing China of “coercive behavior.” 

Beijing, meanwhile, has accused the US of meddling in its domestic affairs by selling weapons to Taiwan and supporting the “separatist forces” in Taipei. Mainland China, which views the island as its territory, firmly opposes any foreign aid or diplomatic ties with the local government. 

Last month, Pyongyang has enshrined nuclear weapons into its constitution, insisting that it would ensure its “right to existence” and deter a conflict with the US. North Korea has ramped missile tests in recent years, citing Washington’s joint military drills with Japan and South Korea. The US, as well as Seoul and Tokyo, maintain that such tests threaten the peace in the region.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies