icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2023 01:10
HomeWorld News

Britain unveils plan to eliminate smoking from population

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has proposed raising the smoking age by a year each year
Britain unveils plan to eliminate smoking from population
A man holds a cigarette in London, 2022. ©  Justin Tallis / AFP

The British government plans to completely phase out smoking in young people as early as 2040 and eventually eliminate the habit nationwide. The proposal, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, would make it illegal to sell tobacco products to people born on or after January 1, 2009, with the aim of creating the first “smoke-free generation.” 

“Without a significant change, thousands of children will start smoking in the coming years and have their lives cut short as a result,” Sunak said in speech at the Tory conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

“I want to build a better and brighter future for our children, so that’s why I want to stamp out smoking for good,” the PM said, adding that the proposed measures would “mean our kids will never be able to buy a cigarette.” 

Vaping ban mulled in former Soviet state
Read more
Vaping ban mulled in former Soviet state

Smoking is Britain’s “biggest preventable killer,” causing around one in four cancer deaths and leading to 64,000 deaths per year in England, according to the government. The government said the proposed measure would save “tens of thousands of lives,” slash healthcare costs and boost the economy by up to £85 billion ($103 billion) by 2075. 

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government would also tackle the popularity of vaping among children by restricting the flavors and other marketing tools that make the habit attractive to young people. 

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the Asthma + Lung UK charity, welcomed the plan, calling it “the game changer” needed to prevent ailments caused by smoking addiction. 

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies