icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Oct, 2023 15:13
HomeWorld News

Türkiye expects nothing from EU – Erdogan

Ankara has kept all its promises, while Brussels has not reciprocated, the Turkish leader claims
Türkiye expects nothing from EU – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at the Grand National Assembly in Ankara. ©  AFP / Adem Altan

Türkiye no longer expects anything from Brussels, having waited for decades to become an EU member, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We have kept all the promises we have made to the EU, but they have kept almost none of theirs,” the Turkish leader stated in a speech to parliament, which gathered after a summer recess on Sunday.

Ankara “no longer expects anything from the European Union, which has kept us waiting at its door for 60 years,” he insisted.

Those in Brussels will “correct their mistakes” if they give up on their “unjust” approach to Türkiye, especially when it comes to issuing visas to Turkish nationals, the president said.

“If they don't, they will completely lose the right to expect anything from us,” he warned.

Türkiye could ‘part ways with the EU’ – Erdogan READ MORE: Türkiye could ‘part ways with the EU’ – Erdogan

Türkiye has complained in recent months that an increasing number of its citizens are having their Schengen visa applications rejected, although the EU has denied creating any additional obstacles for Turks. In his speech, Erdogan said the visa denials are “covert sanctions against us” by Brussels.

Türkiye, most of whose territory is located in Asia, has been aspiring to become an EU member for decades. It officially applied for membership in 1987, and was recognized as a candidate in 1999. Accession talks opened in 2005, but were sluggish and ground to a halt in 2016. Brussels has been increasingly critical of Ankara in recent years, accusing Erdogan of attempts to consolidate power in a way that would contradict EU laws.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament approved a report censuring Türkiye for curtailing “fundamental freedoms, human rights and civil liberties, as well as by its actions going against international law and good neighborly relations.”

Erdogan reacted to the paper by warning that Türkiye may decide to “part ways with the EU” due to such treatment.

READ MORE: EU state dubs Turkish membership ‘unimaginable’

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: A mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next?
The fight for the Black Sea: Ukraine prioritized the capture of Crimea, but eventually barely landed a glove. So, what next? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Escalation and elevation? Friedrich Glasl, conflict researcher
0:00
29:28
Julius Baer Bank, Cayman Islands
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies