icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2023 13:44
HomeWorld News

‘The last Godfather’ dies in custody – media

Matteo Messina Denaro, who was serving several life sentences, has succumbed to colon cancer, Italian outlets say
‘The last Godfather’ dies in custody – media
FILE PHOTO: Italy's mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro being escorted out of a police station in Palermo. ©  AFP / Italian Сarabinieri Press Office

Infamous Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested earlier this year after three decades on the run, has died of cancer at the age of 61, the local media has reported.

The passing of Messina Denaro, who had been serving several life sentences for his involvement in numerous murders, was announced by Italy’s national news agency ANSA early on Monday.

The public broadcaster Rai said that the Cosa Nostra boss had succumbed to colon cancer at the San Salvatore hospital in the city of L’Aquila in central Italy. He had recently been transferred there from a maximum security prison due to a deterioration of his health. Messina Denaro reportedly fell into a coma on Friday and never regained consciousness.

L’Aquila Mayor Pierluigi Biondi has confirmed Messina Denaro’s death, saying that it “puts the end to a story of violence and blood.” It was “the epilogue of an existence lived without remorse or repentance, a painful chapter of the recent history of our nation,” he insisted.

While a fugitive, Messina Denaro was found guilty in absentia of numerous crimes, including his participation in the assassination of prominent anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992; bombings in Rome, Florence, and Milan in 1993 that killed ten people; and the kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old boy in an attempt to dissuade his father from testifying against the mob. Police believe he committed his first murder at the age of 18.

Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss arrested
Read more
Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss arrested

Messina Denaro, whose nickname was ‘Diabolik’ and had been dubbed ‘the last Godfather’ by the press, had been on the run since 1993. He was finally arrested this past January at a private health clinic in Palermo, on the Italian island of Sicily.

According to medical records that had been leaked to the media, Messina Denaro had undergone surgeries for colon cancer in 2020 and 2022 under an alias.

He reportedly refused to cooperate with the authorities and didn’t provide any information to investigators.

The newspaper Corriere della Sera said that Messina Denaro will get a “quick and discrete” burial in his hometown of Castelvetrano. The ceremony won’t be religious as the Catholic Church does not provide funeral rites for mafia members. The paper also reported that the ceremony will likely be filmed by police for investigative purposes.

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies