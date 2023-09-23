icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Sep, 2023 09:55
HomeWorld News

Ukraine’s spy chief issues warning on US-made tanks

Abrams tanks should only be used for “very specific, well-crafted” operations, Kirill Budanov says
Ukraine’s spy chief issues warning on US-made tanks
FILE PHOTO: A US soldier helps to manoever an Abrams tank from a railway car. ©  AFP / Daniel Mihailescu

US-supplied Abrams tanks should only be deployed by Kiev in specific breakthrough operations, or they will be quickly destroyed by Russian forces, Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian military, has said.

Ukraine is “looking forward” to receiving the 31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks that Washington promised to provide in January, Budanov said in an interview with the War Zone website on Friday.

During their meeting at the White House on Thursday, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that the first Abrams M1s will be arriving in Ukraine “next week.”

However, the spy chief warned that if the American armor is deployed “on the front line and just in a combined arms fight, they will not live very long on the battlefield” with Russia.

In order to truly benefit from the tanks, Kiev should only engage them in “very specific, well-crafted” breakthrough operations, he said.

The wide use of artillery and mines by both Russian and Ukrainian forces has “reduced the possibility of using armored equipment in practically all of the main directions to the minimum,” Budanov explained.

Ukraine to get first US tank deliveries next week – Biden
Read more
Ukraine to get first US tank deliveries next week – Biden

“If we just deploy some battalion tank group into the battlefield somewhere, just as soon as it gets under the range of artillery it will get hit,” he said.

According to the spy chief, this is the reason, why “currently, all main instances of fighting are done on foot without using any materiel.”

Budanov also spoke about the long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles, which were absent from the latest military aid package announced by Biden, despite Kiev requesting the hardware from Washington for months.

The spy chief said the missiles are needed by the Ukrainian forces to target Russian airfields, command posts and ammunition depots in what he called “occupied areas of Ukraine,” including Crimea.

He said he did not know if Kiev would eventually get ATACMS or not, in the absence of an official announcement by Washington. “There are still different ways how this situation can turn out,” Budanov stressed.

NBC News reported on Friday that the US would provide Ukraine with a “small number” of ATACMS. But the spy chief claimed that “if it’s 100 missiles, this won’t change the situation” for Kiev.

READ MORE: US to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles – media

Russia has repeatedly warned that deliveries of weapons to Ukraine by the West will only prolong the fighting, but will not prevent Moscow from achieving the goals of its military operation. Speaking about Washington’s assistance to Kiev amid the conflict last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US is “sending weapons, ammunition, intelligence, and satellite data. They are waging war against us.”

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Cluster bombs
0:00
29:27
CrossTalk: NATO all in
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies