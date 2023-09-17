icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Sep, 2023 16:01
HomeWorld News

South Korea issues nuclear promise to North

The deployment of such weapons would result in the end of the government of North Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol says
South Korea issues nuclear promise to North
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ©  AFP / Tatan Syuflana

Seoul and Washington will retaliate harshly if North Korea were to resort to the use of nuclear weapons, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has warned.

The US and South Korea have “reaffirmed that any nuclear attack by North Korea will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response,” Yoon said in an interview with AP on Sunday.  

A decision by the neighboring country to deploy nuclear weapons would “bring about the end of the regime” in Pyongyang, he said.  

North Korea, which has carried out a series of ballistic missile tests this year, has warned many times that it won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons in order to defend itself.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, said earlier this year that Pyongyang’s nuclear strategic forces “will make perfect preparations for carrying out their important mission anytime” if Seoul and Washington don’t stop showing “open hostility” towards Pyongyang by staging large-scale military drills in and around the Korean Peninsula.

Russians gift Kim Jong-un kamikaze-drones
Read more
Russians gift Kim Jong-un kamikaze-drones

Yoon’s interview came out on the final day of Kim’s visit to Russia, a trip that caused concern in South Korea and the West. The North Korean leader had been in the country since Tuesday, holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. He also inspected the Vostochny Cosmodrome and aviation plants in Russia’s Far East, and was shown various military hardware, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

North Korean outlet Voice of Korea said that during their talks on Saturday Kim and Shoigu discussed ways of “further strengthening… cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries both in the field of defense and state security.”

READ MORE: Russians gift Kim Jong-un kamikaze-drones

“Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is illegal and unjust as it contravenes UN Security Council resolutions and various other international sanctions,” the South Korean president claimed.

Yoon said that he’ll raise this issue at the UN General Assembly next week to make sure that “the international community will unite more tightly in response to such a move.”

On Friday, Putin pointed out that Russia intends to build “good neighborly relations” with North Korea. “We never violate anything and in this case we’re not planning to violate anything,” the Russian leader said, referring to claims that cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang violates UN sanctions on North Korea.

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rise & let rise? Pornchai Davivathana, secretary general of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue
0:00
28:21
Presidential slaveholders
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies