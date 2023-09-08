icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Sep, 2023 11:25
HomeWorld News

80% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany jobless – Die Welt

Immigrants are in no rush to find work due to generous financial aid, the newspaper claims
80% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany jobless – Die Welt
Refugees from Ukraine line up for information at a booth at a job fair for Ukrainians in Berlin. ©  AFP / John MacDougall

Only 20% of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Germany after the outbreak of the conflict with Russia are currently employed, Die Welt has reported.

According to the UN, just over 1 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany since February 2022. More than a year and a half later, four-fifths of them remain jobless, Die Welt said.

The integration of Ukrainians into the German labor market has been “sluggish” compared to neighboring Poland and the Czech Republic, where around two-thirds of refugees have jobs, the paper noted in an article published on Thursday.

One of the main reasons for the disparity is the generous financial aid provided by the German authorities, according to Die Welt. Ukrainians can receive indefinite monthly payments of €502 ($537) and can also have living costs covered, the paper explained, claiming this gives rise to a lack of motivation to seek employment.

In Poland, the monthly benefits for refugees are just €66, with those living in collective accommodation being asked to cover half of the costs after four months. The Czech authorities offer financial aid of €200, which drops to €130 after five months.

Germany needs more immigrants – chancellor
Read more
Germany needs more immigrants – chancellor

The paper clarified that Ukrainians in Poland and the Czech Republic mainly do low-paid jobs, while Germany relies on “a different strategy” of sending the refugees – three-quarters of whom have university degrees – on six-month language and integration courses so that they can find employment matching their qualifications.

However, Die Welt claimed that Berlin’s strategy “doesn’t seem to be working.” It cited data from the Friedrich Ebert Foundation think tank showing that the number of working refugees has grown by just 1% since October 2022.

“Cumbersome German bureaucracy” should also be blamed for delaying the arrival of Ukrainians on the job market, Die Welt wrote. While other EU countries have swiftly removed legal obstacles for those fleeing the conflict, Berlin insists on time-consuming security checks and other procedures.

It pointed to a survey by Ukrainian pollster the Razumkov Center, which stated that almost half of Ukrainians said they had encountered bureaucratic problems during registration in Germany.

READ MORE: Poland shuts down largest Ukrainian refugee center – media

UN data suggests that 5.8 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded in Europe since the beginning of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev. Citing security sources, TASS reported earlier this year that Russia had taken in more than 5.2 million Ukrainians fleeing the fighting, including some 730,000 children.

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive follies
0:00
24:49
The cost of weight loss
0:00
26:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies