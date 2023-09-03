icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2023 07:06
HomeWorld News

Elon Musk proposes poll on banning Anti-Defamation League

‘BanTheADL’ is trending on X (formerly Twitter) as the organization is accused of hindering free speech
Elon Musk proposes poll on banning Anti-Defamation League
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk © Global Look Press / www.imago-images.de

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), is contemplating a poll on banning the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from his social media platform, as #BanTheADL trends on X. 

“Perhaps we should run a poll on this?” Musk tweeted on Saturday, in response to a post suggesting that the trend demonstrates that people are done “with the ‘we’re labeling everything we don’t like as hateful/racist/dangerous/far-right’ BS,” and are no longer afraid of the ADL’s “intimidation tactics.”  

According to media reports, the campaign was initiated following a meeting between the ADL’s national director, Jonathan Greenblatt, and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, in which the “rampant hate speech” on the site was addressed. 

Greenblatt’s tweet about the “very frank + productive conversation” sparked a number of prominent conservative accounts to push the hashtag #BanTheADL, accusing the group of stifling free speech.

One of the users called the ADL and similar groups “radical left wing hate groups,” to which Musk responded: “it would be difficult to describe them as centrist.” He said in another tweet that the “ADL has tried very hard to strangle X/Twitter.” 

Musk reveals radical new plan for X (aka Twitter) READ MORE: Musk reveals radical new plan for X (aka Twitter)

The feud between Musk and the ADL kicked off shortly after the businessman acquired Twitter in April 2022, following Musk’s cancelation of proposed plans for a ‘moderation council’. 

The ADL, along with other civil rights groups, called for a complete ban on advertising on the platform until the company properly addresses hate speech and other content moderation concerns.

Musk argued at the time that “a vast coalition of political/social activists” is to blame for Twitter not having a moderating committee. He added that despite the promise “not to try to kill Twitter by starving us of advertising revenues,” provided the conditions are agreed upon, the activists “broke the deal” by failing to fulfill their end of the deal.

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Not martial but partial? Javed Jabbar, former Pakistani senator
0:00
29:32
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies