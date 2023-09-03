icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2023 00:17
HomeWorld News

Ex-Italian PM claims France shot down passenger plane

Giuliano Amato pinned the mystery Itavia Flight 870 crash on a NATO attempt to assassinate Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi
Ex-Italian PM claims France shot down passenger plane
FILE PHOTO: Ustica Memorial Museum in Bologna, Italy, June 26, 2020 ©  Roberto Serra / Iguana Press via Getty Images

Former two-time Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato has claimed in a new interview that the “Ustica massacre” incident back in 1980 was caused by a botched French and US attempt to shoot down a plane which they believed was carrying Libya’s late leader.

The exact cause of the deadly incident with the Itavia flight 870 from Bologna to Sicily on June 27, 1980, is still a mystery and the perpetrators remain unidentified. The McDonnell Douglas DC-9 crashed between the islands of Ponza and Ustica, killing all 81 people on board.

Some alleged a terrorist bombing, but critics point at the lack of evidence of explosive residue in the recovered debris. Another theory claims the jet was downed accidentally, during an alleged dogfight between Libyan, French and US and fighter jets during a NATO assassination attempt on an “important” Libyan politician.

“The most credible version is that of responsibility of the French air force, in complicity with the Americans and who participated in a war in the skies that evening of June 27,” Amato claimed in an explosive interview with la Repubblica published on Saturday.

Killing Gaddafi was a ‘serious mistake’ – Italian FM READ MORE: Killing Gaddafi was a ‘serious mistake’ – Italian FM

“A plan had been launched to hit the plane on which Gaddafi was flying,” Amato claimed, insisting that NATO sought to “simulate an exercise, with many planes in action, during which a missile was supposed to be fired.”

Gaddafi was allegedly supposed to return from a meeting in Yugoslavia aboard a military plane through the same airspace, but according to Amato, Italy had warned him and the Libyan leader changed his plans. NATO officials denied any military activity in the area on the night of the tragedy. 

The Elysee Palace refused to comment on Amato’s remarks on Saturday. Italy's current PM Giorgia Meloni said predecessor’s claims “deserve attention” but urged him to share evidence if he has any.

Italy to resume direct flights from Libya  READ MORE: Italy to resume direct flights from Libya 

Amato admitted in the interview that he has no hard proof, but dared French President Emmanuel Macron to either confirm or refute the allegations, in order to “remove the shame that weighs on France.”

The allegations of a possible French involvement are not new, as former Italian President and PM at the time of the incident, Francesco Cossiga, had also blamed the crash on a French missile and said that Italian spies had indeed tipped off Gaddafi about an assassination attempt.

Muammar Gaddafi was eventually brutally murdered by Western-backed rebel fighters amid a NATO bombing campaign, conducted under the pretext of a no-fly zone during Libya’s 2011 civil war.

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive

Top stories

RT Features

After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall?
After Kiev’s failed summer counteroffensive, how do the Russian and Ukrainian armies stand as they approach new battles this fall? FEATURE
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun
Surya Namaskaar: A daring space mission aims to stop the threat emanating from the Sun FEATURE
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
The future of chat bots
0:00
27:47
Whistleblowers of America
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies