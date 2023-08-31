icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case
31 Aug, 2023 14:14
HomeWorld News

UK lawmakers want to expand anti-China alliance

Japan and South Korea should share military technology with the AUKUS nations, a British committee has recommended
UK lawmakers want to expand anti-China alliance
US President Joe Biden (C), British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R), and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) hold a press conference during the AUKUS summit in San Diego California, March 13, 2023 ©  AFP / Jim Watson

Japan and South Korea should be invited to join the AUKUS security pact, a British parliamentary committee has recommended. Such a move would likely anger Beijing, where officials have condemned the pact as an “Asia-Pacific version of NATO.” 

Under the AUKUS pact, the US and UK agreed in 2021 to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines and jointly develop various military technologies, including artificial intelligence, undersea drones, and hypersonic missiles.

In a report published on Wednesday, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee proposed that Japan and South Korea would be brought into the alliance to work on military technologies, but not on the submarine project.

“AUKUS is not purely about Australia acquiring a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines,” the report stated. “There is a cyber and advanced technology sharing and joint development component that could be equally, if not more, significant.”

Pentagon eyeing Australia as missile testing ground
Read more
Pentagon eyeing Australia as missile testing ground

Throughout the 85-page report, the committee pushes a harder line on China than the British government has in recent years. The panel recommends that China be labeled a “threat,” instead of a “competitor,” and calls on the government to “proactively challenge” Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan, its key role in the semiconductor industry, and its alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

China has repeatedly denied Western accusations of human rights violations, and has condemned the AUKUS pact as an attempt to build an “Asia-Pacific version of NATO.” Both AUKUS and the ‘Quad’ partnership between the US, India, Australia and Japan represent a return to the “Cold War mentality,” Beijing has argued.

As well as expanding AUKUS, the report suggested that the UK apply to join the Quad “at such time as the existing members feel is appropriate.”

The report was published as UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zhen. According to a statement from the UK Foreign Office, Cleverly pressed his Chinese counterparts over alleged human rights abuses and “malign cyber activity.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday that “affairs relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are China’s internal affairs, where other countries have no right to interfere.”

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success
This Indian chess prodigy shocked the world. RT reveals the story of the people behind his success FEATUREExclusive
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true?
The Western propaganda machine claims BRICS is a ‘challenge to NATO’ and a ‘mortal threat’ – is this true? FEATURE
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of opium
0:00
24:45
A world without cash
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies