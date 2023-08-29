icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Aug, 2023 01:30
UK trans MP proposes sending Ukraine condoms, lubricant

Jamie Wallis brought up the donation in a call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus
©  Rumble / Vovan & Lexus

Britain’s only openly transgender member of Parliament, Jamie Wallis, has proposed a delivery of condoms, lubricants and other “hygiene” products to Ukrainian LGBT soldiers and said President Vladimir Zelensky should welcome it personally.

Wallis made the suggestion in a Zoom call with what he believed was Garry Kasparov, a former chess grandmaster and now an outspoken Russian dissident. In reality, he was speaking with the notorious Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posted a 16-minute cut of the conversation online on Monday.

The two pranksters got Wallis to advocate for promotion of transgenderism in schools and express hope that the UK would have a trans prime minister. At one point, however, they claimed to have heard from gay soldiers in the Ukrainian military, who said they could really use a donation of sex toys from the West.

“I think sex toys is going to be tough, but anything to do with hygiene or prevention of [sexually transmitted diseases] is a definite one, so condoms, lubricants, cleaning equipment, things like that, would be absolutely not a problem,” replied the Conservative MP for Bridgend in Wales.

Russian soldiers 'not human' – Kiev military spokesperson

“Actually, I think if President Zelensky would be there to welcome the delivery of such a donation, that would be very significant,” Wallis said. “That would be a global moment of arms reaching out.”

The government in Kiev has played up the LGBT angle in order to get more support from the US and its allies, who have already committed more than $100 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine since February 2022. 

In March, a small parliamentary party allied with Zelensky proposed legalizing same-sex civil unions, citing the needs of LGBT soldiers fighting against Russia. The same party later proposed lifting a ban against producing pornography, saying it would result in more tax revenue for Kiev. 

Ukrainian parliament poised to legalize porn production

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military named as its English-language spokesman Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a transgender American former journalist. Ashton-Cirillo quickly drew media attention by dehumanizing Russians and bullying CNN into changing one of their stories to say “Western foreign fighters” instead of “mercenaries” as written originally.

Wallis is considered the only openly trans member of Parliament, after declaring “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be” in March 2022, shortly after getting fined for a hit-and-run traffic violation.

