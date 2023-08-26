3 killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Florida – police

A white gunman had opened fire at a Jacksonville dollar store, specifically targeting black people, the local sheriff said

The fatal shooting of three black victims in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday has been “racially motivated,” police said.

The assailant opened fire at a Dollar General store. He wore a tactical vest and was armed with an “AR-style” rifle and handgun, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters. He added that the gunman took his own life.

“This shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people,” Waters said. According to the sheriff, the suspect had left messages for his parents, the media, and police. “He targeted a certain group of people, and that’s black people, that’s what he said he wanted to kill. And that’s very clear,” Waters explained.

The incident took place not far from Edward Waters University, a historically black school. The university has issued a “stay in place” order for students residing on campus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW