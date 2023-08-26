icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 killed in 'racially motivated' shooting in Florida – police
26 Aug, 2023 23:09
3 killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Florida – police

A white gunman had opened fire at a Jacksonville dollar store, specifically targeting black people, the local sheriff said
3 killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Florida – police
FILE PHOTO: A police officer in Florida, 2023. ©  Ricardo Arduengo / AFP

The fatal shooting of three black victims in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday has been “racially motivated,” police said.

The assailant opened fire at a Dollar General store. He wore a tactical vest and was armed with an “AR-style” rifle and handgun, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters. He added that the gunman took his own life. 

“This shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people,” Waters said. According to the sheriff, the suspect had left messages for his parents, the media, and police. “He targeted a certain group of people, and that’s black people, that’s what he said he wanted to kill. And that’s very clear,” Waters explained.

The incident took place not far from Edward Waters University, a historically black school. The university has issued a “stay in place” order for students residing on campus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

