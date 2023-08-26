Biden compliments Trump on his looks

When asked by reporters to comment on the GOP frontrunner’s mugshot, the president jokingly said he was a "handsome guy"

US President Joe Biden has quipped that his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, looks good in his recent mugshot. The Republican frontrunner, who faces a plethora of charges, turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

On Friday, reporters asked Biden, who was on vacation at Lake Tahoe, whether he had seen Trump’s picture. The US head of state replied by saying that he had seen it on TV, adding that he was a "handsome guy, wonderful guy."

Trump, who was booked on multiple charges relating to his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, was then released on a $200,000 bond.

After leaving the jail, the 2024 Republican hopeful denied any wrongdoing and described the legal proceedings against him as a "travesty of justice."

Trump became the first former or sitting US president to have a mugshot taken of himself.

Meanwhile, shortly after the Fulton County’s Sheriff’s Office released the image, his son, Donald Trump Jr., announced that he had launched a line of merchandise bearing the Trump mugshot.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he pointed out that all proceeds from the sale of T-shirts, mugs, and posters would go to the Legal Defense Fund "to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us."

Earlier this month, Fulton district attorney Fani Willis unsealed a 41-count indictment against the former president and 18 of his associates.

Trump stands accused of violating Georgia’s organized crime laws, as well as conspiracy to interfere in an election, perjury, soliciting a public official to violate their oath, and other offenses.

The case against the Republican firebrand marks the fourth criminal indictment the 45th US president has faced this year.

Federal prosecutors have already slapped him with dozens of felony counts, alleging he plotted to interfere in the 2020 elections, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, and paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the charges as a politically motivated witch hunt designed to prevent him from running for president in 2024.