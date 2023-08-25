Trump’s mugshot released after his surrender at Atlanta jail

The former US president faces over a dozen charges over the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 elections result in Georgia

Former US president Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, as he faces criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

The billionaire-turned-politician was booked, arrested, and then quickly released thanks to a bail agreement secured earlier by his lawyers.

Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond as well as other conditions, including not using social media to target co-defendants and witnesses in the case.

After leaving jail, Trump once again dismissed the prosecution as a “travesty of justice.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, released the former president’s mugshot.

Fulton district attorney Fani Willis unsealed a 41-count indictment against the former president and 18 of his associates earlier this month. Some of the co-defendants have already been booked at the jail, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani who gave himself up on Wednesday.

Trump is currently facing racketeering and other felony charges in the Fulton County, Georgia case. He is accused of violating the state’s organized crime laws, as well as several counts of conspiracy to interfere in an election, perjury, soliciting a public official to violate their oath, and others.

The case against Trump marks the fourth criminal indictment the 45th US president has faced this year. Federal prosecutors previously slapped him with dozens of felony counts for allegedly plotting to interfere in the 2020 elections, allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, and allegedly paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the allegations as a politically motivated witch hunt designed to prevent him from running for the presidency in 2024.