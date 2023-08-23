icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2023 18:18
HomeWorld News

Xi Jinping’s aide forcibly blocked from escorting him (VIDEO)

South African security officers slammed doors shut on a member of the Chinese leader’s delegation in a video that has gone viral
Xi Jinping’s aide forcibly blocked from escorting him (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. ©  Grigory Sysoev;  RIA Novosti

A member of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s delegation appears to have been prevented from escorting his leader as South African security officers forcibly shut a door on him during the ongoing BRICS 2023 summit in Johannesburg.

In a video of the incident that has been making rounds on social media, Xi could be seen walking up to the main summit venue at the Sandton Convention Centre with what looks to be a Chinese official running behind him, trying to catch up.

However, as soon as Xi passed through the doors the South African protocol team started shutting them and shoved Xi’s aide away, preventing him from entering the venue or walking alongside the president.

Apparently, the sound of the scuffle caught the attention of the Chinese president, who turned around several times as he was walking down the red carpet, attempting to see what was unfolding behind him.

Chinese authorities have yet to make any comment on the incident.

The current BRICS summit is being held from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, with over 40 foreign leaders taking part, including the presidents of the group’s founding members, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and Russia, who is being represented in person by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while President Putin is taking part via videolink.

READ MORE: Xi laments ‘Cold War mentality’

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies