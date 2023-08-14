EU nation’s PM announces resignation

Latvia’s Krisjanis Karins has said he will submit a formal letter to President Edgars Rinkevics on Thursday

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced that he and his government will step down later this week.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Karins, who leads the center-right New Unity alliance, said he had informed his faction that he would submit a letter of resignation to President Edgars Rinkevics on Thursday.

The prime minister also accused his government partners in the conservative United List alliance and the right-wing National Alliance party of “blocking work for welfare and economic growth.” He invited his faction to nominate a candidate to replace him.

Speaking at a press conference, Karins insisted that Latvia needs a strong and dynamic government capable of taking tough decisions. “For any country, there are difficulties when someone tries to hold on to their office,” Karins added. “That’s never been my goal.”

