icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Aug, 2023 00:05
HomeWorld News

Sandstorm turns sky over Marrakesh blood red (VIDEOS)

The storm caused significant damage and claimed the life of a man 
Sandstorm turns sky over Marrakesh blood red (VIDEOS)
Sandstorm coming through at Marrakesh Madina Gardens ©  Social media

A raging sandstorm swept through the Moroccan capital on Thursday, wreaking havoc in the city, halting businesses, and killing a young man, local media reported. 

Online videos capture scenes reminiscent of an apocalypse, depicting skies obscured by a haze of crimson and streets bathed in an eerie orange glow.

The General Directorate of Meteorology stated that the powerful winds that tore through the city reached speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, toppling trees in their wake.

"An 18-year-old young man lost his life after a tree fell on him in the Belk Street area near Jemaa el-Fna Square," a local media report explained, adding that another man narrowly escaped being crushed. 

In addition to the storms, Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination and a city of over one million people, is currently experiencing record heat waves, with temperatures rising above 48 degrees Celsius during the day.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky’s schemes
0:00
27:23
Remembering Daniel Ellsberg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies