Sandstorm turns sky over Marrakesh blood red (VIDEOS)

The storm caused significant damage and claimed the life of a man

A raging sandstorm swept through the Moroccan capital on Thursday, wreaking havoc in the city, halting businesses, and killing a young man, local media reported.

Online videos capture scenes reminiscent of an apocalypse, depicting skies obscured by a haze of crimson and streets bathed in an eerie orange glow.

The General Directorate of Meteorology stated that the powerful winds that tore through the city reached speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, toppling trees in their wake.

"An 18-year-old young man lost his life after a tree fell on him in the Belk Street area near Jemaa el-Fna Square," a local media report explained, adding that another man narrowly escaped being crushed.

In addition to the storms, Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination and a city of over one million people, is currently experiencing record heat waves, with temperatures rising above 48 degrees Celsius during the day.