icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2023 04:05
HomeWorld News

China says US ally seeks to ‘permanently occupy’ disputed island

Manila accused Beijing of using “excessive” force during a standoff in contested waters last week
China says US ally seeks to ‘permanently occupy’ disputed island
A China Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel near a Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea, August 5, 2023. ©  Philippine Coast Guard

China has said the Philippines was to blame for a recent spat near the disputed Ren’ai Jiao atoll, which saw a Chinese military vessel unleash water cannons against two of Manila’s supply ships. Both countries claim the island is part of their sovereign territory.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry weighed in on the encounter on Tuesday, days after Philippine officials said Beijing carried out “aggressive maneuvers” against a pair of ships attempting to bring supplies to the contested atoll in the South China Sea. 

The ministry stressed that Ren’ai Jiao – known to Manila as the Second Thomas Shoal – is part of China, also noting that a Philippine military vessel has been “illegally” grounded on the island for decades despite vows to remove the purposely marooned ship.

Philippines marks claim to disputed territory READ MORE: Philippines marks claim to disputed territory

“Twenty-four years have passed and instead of towing it away, the Philippines has sought to repair and reinforce it on a large scale in order to permanently occupy Ren’ai Jiao,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding that the project “gravely violates international law.”

Though the Philippines was awarded rights to the atoll in 2016 as part of the South China Sea Arbitration, a process mediated under international maritime law, Beijing has declined to recognize the ruling, calling it “illegal, null and void.” In its response to Manila’s charges on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that “China does not accept or recognize” the decision, “and will never accept any claim or action based on the award.”

Following the run-in last Saturday, the Philippine military said a China Coast Guard vessel acted “in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board” the two supply ships, condemning its “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon. It urged Beijing to “act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people’s lives.”

READ MORE: US response to Russia-China naval patrol exposes glaring hypocrisy

The United States, a close partner to Manila, later commented on the incident, warning that it would defend its ally from any armed attack while declaring that the Chinese ship “interfered with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation.” Japan and Australia issued similar statements, with Canberra calling Beijing’s actions “dangerous and destabilizing.”

The People’s Republic has long condemned US and allied military action in the South China Sea, and warned Washington to stay out of territorial disputes in the region. US officials have nonetheless continued to denounce Beijing’s actions in contested areas, while American warships have embarked on near-monthly ‘freedom of navigation’ missions since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies