icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2023 16:05
HomeWorld News

Judge tosses Trump’s ‘Nazi’ lawsuit against CNN

Insinuating that the former president was “Hitler-like” did not count as defamation, a federal judge has ruled
Judge tosses Trump’s ‘Nazi’ lawsuit against CNN
Donald Trump waves as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 25, 2023 ©  AP / Gerald Herbert

Former US president Donald Trump had his lawsuit against CNN dismissed on Friday. Trump claimed that by describing his allegations of election fraud in 2020 as “the Big Lie,” the network was comparing him to Adolf Hitler, who coined the phrase in ‘Mein Kampf’.

Trump sought damages of $475 million from CNN, arguing that the network deployed the phrase “the Big Lie” to hurt his reputation and political career. By choosing a phrase so closely associated with Nazi Germany, CNN incited “readers and viewers to hate, contempt, distrust, ridicule, and even fear” Trump, his legal team claimed.

Trump still maintains that US President Joe Biden was fraudulently elected in 2020, arguing that Democratic officials in several key swing states counted ineligible ballots and placed defective voting machines in Republican districts to give Biden the edge on his Republican contender. None of his claims have ever been substantiated in court, and CNN and other liberal outlets have since referred to Trump’s allegations as “the Big Lie.”

Prior to 2020, the phrase was most commonly associated with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Writing in ‘Mein Kampf’ in 1925, Hitler described “the Big Lie” as a lie so incredulous that those hearing it have no choice but to believe it, as they “would not believe others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.” Multiple uses of the phrase are also attributed to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Trump dominating Republican rivals – poll
Read more
Trump dominating Republican rivals – poll

However, US District Judge Raag Singhal ruled that CNN’s references to the phrase were statements of opinion, rather than fact.

“Being ‘Hitler-like’ is not a verifiable statement of fact that would support a defamation claim,” Singhal wrote. “CNN’s statements, while repugnant, were not, as a matter of law, defamatory.”

“The Court finds Nazi references in the political discourse (made by whichever ‘side’) to be odious and repugnant,” he continued, adding that despite being in poor taste, these references did “not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews.”

The dismissal comes as Trump is attempting to raise money to fight several high-profile legal battles. Trump is facing criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, an impending grand jury indictment for his alleged attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss, and state level cases in New York and Georgia. Trump’s campaign team has reportedly created a legal defense fund to cover some of his legal bills, which have already run into the tens of millions of dollars, ABC News reported on Sunday.

Trump maintains that, as the leading Republican presidential candidate, he is being persecuted by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department for political reasons.



Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies