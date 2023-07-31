icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2023 03:31
HomeWorld News

Dozen dead in fireworks warehouse blast

The explosion in Thailand has claimed 12 lives and wounded more than 120 people
Dozen dead in fireworks warehouse blast
Forensic personnel inspect the site of an explosion in Sungai Kolok, Thailand, on July 30, 2023. ©  Madaree Tholala / AFP

The death toll from a powerful explosion inside a warehouse packed with fireworks in southern Thailand rose to 12 people on Sunday, officials said. 

The authorities of the Narathiwat province, which shares a border with Malaysia, said that 121 people were wounded and that the blast damaged 292 houses. They added that the majority of the injured have been discharged from medical facilities, and only one person remains in critical condition. 

The incident occurred in the village of Muno in the Sungai Kolok district on Saturday. Governor Sanan Pong-aksorn told reporters that the warehouse, which stood outside a crowded market, was initially used as a grocery shop. At least 5 tons of fireworks had been kept in the storage, officials said. 

According to police, the blast was likely caused by a spark from a welding torch when a worker was repairing a steel shelf. The regional police chief said that the owner of the storage space was charged with negligence.

READ MORE: Major blast rocks South Africa’s largest city

The authorities are checking if the fireworks factory was operating under a license, and have ordered dozens of warehouses in the province to be inspected. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies