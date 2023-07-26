icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jul, 2023 15:26
HomeWorld News

Majority of Israelis fear civil war – poll

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have driven some citizens to consider leaving the country, the survey found
Majority of Israelis fear civil war – poll
Demonstrators block a highway during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 24, 2023 ©  AP / Oded Balilty

Some 56% of Israelis fear that their nation may descend into civil war amid nationwide protests over new legislation limiting the power of the country’s supreme court, a poll published on Wednesday has found. Israeli President Isaac Herzog previously warned that the legal upheaval could cause bloodshed.

Israel’s parliament passed the first part of Netanyahu’s reform package on Monday, restricting the court’s oversight of government actions and limiting its ability to veto political decisions and appointments. While the PM claimed that the overhaul was necessary to rein in an overpowered judiciary, opposition leaders argued that the move threatened Israel’s democracy itself.

Demonstrations broke out in multiple cities after the law was passed, with protesters and riot police clashing in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In the town of Kfar Saba, situated north of Tel Aviv, three people were injured after a driver plowed his car through a group of protesters blocking a highway. 

Car rams anti-reform protesters in Israel
Read more
Car rams anti-reform protesters in Israel

According to a survey carried out by Israel’s Channel 13 on Tuesday, 56% of respondents feared the outbreak of civil war. With more than 10,000 military reservists refusing to serve in protest, and nuclear scientists threatening to quit, 54% of respondents said that the reforms threatened Israel’s national security.

The poll also found that 28% of respondents were weighing a move abroad.

Netanyahu has vowed to hold talks with opposition leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid on the remainder of his proposed reforms, and insists that he is open to compromise. Only 33% of respondents said that they believed the prime minister, but 55% nevertheless called on Gantz and Lapid to return to negotiations with Netanyahu.

Gantz has promised that if his centrist National Unity party comes to power, he will undo  Netanyahu’s reforms in their entirety.

Israel was rocked by protests and strikes from the announcement of the reforms in January until March, when Netanyahu agreed to put them on hold and negotiate with opposition parties. During the most intense demonstrations in mid-March, Israeli President Isaac Herzog publicly called on Netanyahu to accept a watered-down set of changes, warning that “a real civil war” was “within touching distance.”

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Kiev regime is losing
0:00
28:9
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies