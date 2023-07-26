icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jul, 2023 00:01
HomeWorld News

Trump rival fires staffer who retweeted Nazi imagery

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sacked a campaign worker who shared a video with the ‘Black Sun’ symbol
Trump rival fires staffer who retweeted Nazi imagery
©  Twitter/screenshot

Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has fired a speechwriter after he retweeted a fan video depicting the Florida governor with a symbol used by neo-Nazis in Ukraine and elsewhere.

“Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign. And we will not be commenting on him further,” a campaign official told NBC News on Tuesday evening. 

Hochman, a former writer for the neoconservative National Review, retweeted the video posted by a DeSantis fan account over the weekend. Both the retweet and the original video have since been deleted.

The campaign did not specify whether Hochman was fired specifically over the video, or as part of budget cuts. At least 26 staff were let go on Tuesday evening, joining a dozen more since DeSantis announced his bid in May. However, Axios claimed that Hochman was actually the author of the video, citing “a person familiar with the matter.”  

The minute-long video was shared by ‘Ron DeSantis Fancams’, which joined Twitter in March but had accumulated only 800 followers. It criticized former president Donald Trump, the current Republican frontrunner, for things he vowed to do during his time at the White House, and ended on a shot of the “sun wheel” superimposed on the words ‘Make America Florida’, positioned behind DeSantis’ head like a halo.

DeSantis-Guantanamo documentary pulled over fear of retaliation – media
Read more
DeSantis-Guantanamo documentary pulled over fear of retaliation – media

NBC described the sonnenrad as “a symbol co-opted by the Nazis and promoted in modern times by fascist sympathizers,” while Axios called it “an ancient symbol appropriated by the Nazis and still used by some white supremacists.”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, meanwhile, noted that “the ‘imagery’ is the Black Sun, which the Azov Battalion – currently being armed with sophisticated weaponry by the US and NATO – uses constantly.” 

The Black Sun, also known as Sonnenrad, originated in the 1930s, when the Nazi SS head Heinrich Himmler commissioned it for a mosaic at his Wewelsburg castle. It was chosen by Ukrainian nationalist Andrey Biletsky as one of the symbols in the logo of his neo-Nazi Azov militia in 2014. The unit was eventually integrated into Ukraine’s National Guard.

Although Azov leaders have since downplayed ties to neo-Nazis, the unit continues to welcome fighters who openly display nationalist and neo-Nazi views and symbols.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wildfires & controlled burns
0:00
29:24
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies