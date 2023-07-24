icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jul, 2023 19:05
HomeWorld News

Israel passes judicial reform

The Knesset removed the Supreme Court’s power to review government decisions and appointments
Israel passes judicial reform
Israelis protest judicial reform as police use water cannons to disperse them ©  Getty Images / Mustafa Alkharouf

Israel’s parliament passed the first part of a controversial judicial reform package limiting the power of the Supreme Court on Monday, despite months of intense protest and international condemnation.  

The Knesset approved the measure, which limits the Supreme Court’s oversight of government actions and curtails its ability to veto decisions and appointments on the basis of “reasonability,” with a unanimous vote. All 64 members of the governing coalition were in favor, while the rest abstained in protest after the two sides failed to reach a compromise.  

Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms have been hotly debated since the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history returned to power in December at the helm of the most right-wing government ever to lead the country. While his government claimed the moves were necessary to “restore the balance between the branches of government,” critics have argued that it effectively neuters the Supreme Court, and with it the notion of a democratic Israel.  

US lawmakers urge probe into military aid to Israel
Read more
US lawmakers urge probe into military aid to Israel

Opposition leader Yair Lapid lamented the results of Monday’s vote, telling reporters “it is impossible to reach any understanding that will preserve Israeli democracy with this government. They want to dismantle the state.” 

This is the most irresponsible government in the history of Israel.

Outside the parliament building, protesters staged sit-ins, chained themselves to the gates, and attempted to block roads, hoping to prevent lawmakers from being physically present to vote. Police reportedly used water cannons to disperse the crowds several times.  

Israel’s main workers’ union, the Histadrut, is said to be considering a strike, while thousands of reservists with the Israeli Defense Forces warned in the weeks leading up to the vote that they would not report to duty if the reform passed. 

The administration of US President Joe Biden issued a rare public critique of its Middle Eastern ally on Sunday, urging the Israeli government to work toward a compromise rather than rushing the “divisive” legislation. 

Lapid was briefed by Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, about the possibility of widespread unrest should lawmakers fail to reach some kind of compromise on the bill, according to Israel’s Channel 12, while IDF officials briefed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his predecessor Benny Gantz about the potential threat to national security posed by so many reservists refusing to fight. 

Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Monday after having a pacemaker implanted and is expected to meet with the IDF chief of staff on Monday night. He had undergone heart surgery Sunday night and was fitted with a pacemaker just a week after reportedly fainting at his home and being rushed to the hospital.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
PLO Lumumba warns Africa: ‘The West NEVER takes its eyes off the ball’, Ukraine proxy war & more
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies