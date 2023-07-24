Greta Thunberg fined over climate protest

The activist has pleaded not guilty to a police disobedience charge, claiming her actions were necessary to save the environment

A Swedish court has fined Greta Thunberg for failing to comply with a police order during a protest action in the southern city of Malmo last month, several local outlets reported on Monday.

The 20-year-old activist attempted to stage a protest in Oljehamnen, a port district in the northern part of the city, on June 19. Together with several members of ‘Take Back the Future’ movement, she tried to block the entry and exit of oil trucks from and into the port by sitting on the road. When the police demanded they vacate the roadway, the group refused to move.

A police officer who was present at the scene testified that the group did not have a permit for a demonstration. Against this backdrop, law enforcement decided to move the protesters because they were obstructing traffic.

As a result, Malmo District Court fined Thunberg 1,500 Swedish krona ($144). While admitting that she indeed received a police order, the activist pleaded not guilty. Thunberg described her actions as “justifiable” given that “the climate crisis threatens life, health and property.” She also reiterated that the group’s protest was “calm” and did not hurt anybody.

Thunberg noted that she was not surprised by the verdict, adding that “it is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it… while those who burn fossil fuels do not have to be held accountable.”

Apart from Thunberg, another two people present at the protest were charged with disobedience to law enforcement and are set to be arraigned next month.

The climate activist has confronted law enforcement officers before. In January, she was briefly detained by the German police during a protest against the expansion of a coal mine in the western part of the country, although she escaped charges at the time.